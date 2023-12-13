Charlie Simpson is returning to 'The Masked Singer' as a judge.

The Busted frontman won the 2023 series as Rhino, and he's going back to the programme for a week in order to cover for regular panellist Rita Ora, who will miss three shows due to other working commitments, with Olly Murs and Jennifer Saunders previously revealed to be filling in on the other shows.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Skipping three out of eight episodes feels like a pretty big chunk so viewers are bound to miss Rita, she’s such a fan fave.

“But shaking up the panel is also another fun way to keep the programme fresh.

"Jennifer brings a whole new energy, whilst Olly is of course such a safe hands when it comes to talent shows.

"It will be interesting to see what Charlie brings to the table.”

Rita admitted she is "gutted" to be missing out on some of the episodes but she thinks show bosses have found great replacements.

She said: “I’m gutted to be missing some episodes.

“But keeping my seat warm are some great guest panellists, who I’m told are also super-competitive and will keep the others on their toes.”

The show will return to ITV on 30 December, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan all set to make their guesses from a new line-up of contestants.

It was recently revealed the costumed celebrities host Joel Dommett will be introducing to the stage will be Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower, Dippy Egg, Bigfoot, Weather, Owl, Rat, Chicken Caeser, Piranha, Bubble Tea, Cricket, and Maypole.

Panellist Jonathan is already guessing who he is behind the mask.

He commented: “My best guess this year is Ryan Reynolds. He’s in Wrexham a lot of the time now.

“Bubble Tea and Air Fryer make the show very modern. Those names weren’t in common conversation two or three years ago, now we’ve got them dancing on prime time ITV1.”