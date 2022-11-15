The Chase defeat This Morning for first time in 6 years at TV Choice Awards

'This Morning' was beaten by 'The Chase' for the first time in six years at the TV Choice Awards.

The ITV brunchtime show had landed the Best Daytime Show prize every year since 2016 - when the programme ended The Jeremy Kyle Show's five-year winning streak - but they missed out on the accolade at this year's ceremony, as the Bradley Walsh-fronted series took the title.

In the show's acceptance speech, Bradley said: "Thank you very much. Back in the day, many, many years ago we sat and put this all together. It's been a pleasure.

"Thanks to all the guys who do such a great job and those of you who are in the room who have been on our celebrity shows, thank you so much.

"This is a wonderful award."

Elsewhere at the annual event, which was hosted by comedian Jo Brand at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday night (14.11.22), 'Call the Midwife' scooped the Best Family Drama prize, and one of the show's stars Jenny Agutter won the Best Actress accolade.

Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award, while Ricky Gervais won Best Comedy Performance for his Netflix show 'After Life'.

The streaming giant tasted further success on the night, with 'Bridgerton' scooping Best Drama Series, and 'Heartstopper' won Best New Drama.

What's more, 'Gogglebox' was named Best Entertainment Show and 'I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - which is currently airing its 22nd series on ITV - won Best Reality Show.

'Strictly Come Dancing' landed Best Talent Show, and 'James Martin’s Saturday Morning' won Best Food Show.

'Emmerdale' came out on top in the battle of the soaps, just weeks after the show celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The ITV show's Mark Charnock, who portrays Marlon Dingle, won Best Soap Actor, while EastEnders' Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) scooped the Best Soap Actress accolade.

Best Drama Series

Bridgerton, Netflix

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife, BBC One

Best New Drama

Heartstopper, Netflix

Best Entertainment Show

Gogglebox/ Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4

Best Reality Show

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV

Best Comedy Performance

Ricky Gervais, After Life, Netflix

Best Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One

Best Lifestyle Show

Long Lost Family/ Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, ITV

Best Daytime Show

The Chase, ITV

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders, BBC One

Best Actress

Jenny Agutter, Call The Midwife, BBC One

Best Factual Show

This Week On The Farm/ Springtime On The Farm/ Summer On The Farm/ Winter On The Farm, Channel 5

Best Food Show

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV

Best Soap Actor

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV

Best Soap Actress

Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders, BBC One

Best Soap

Emmerdale, ITV