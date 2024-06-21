Anne Hegerty has no interest in doing any more reality shows.

The 65-year-old quizzer - who is best known as The Governess on ITV's teatime favourite 'The Chase' - took part in 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2018 but doesn't think anything will ever really top the experience she had in the Australian jungle.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column as saying: "The jungle is about as big as you can get. Everything else is a bit of a step down. I don't want to do another reality show unless it involves something I want to get better at. I think I'm done."

Anne appears on the show on rotation alongside Jenny Ryan - who has attempted a career as a singer following her stint on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' - as well as Paul Sinha, Darragh Ennis, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace.

Outside of the series, she is a regular during pantomime season and also hosts 'Britain's Brightest Family' for ITV but previously explained that the success of 'The Chase' - which has been on air since 2009 - is likely down to host Bradley Walsh.

Asked why the shows work so well, she told Best magazine: “Great formats and a brilliant host!

“You can tune into ‘The Chase’ at any point during the hour, catch up with it very quickly and be absorbed by it.

"But our secret weapon is Bradley Walsh – everybody loves Bradley.

"He was made to do these programmes – they just suit him down to the ground.

“I love being able to throw out a bizarre fact and he will run with it and make a joke out of it.

“I love the way he latches on to the things I say.”