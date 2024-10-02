Chris McCausland will carry on "poking" Craig Revel Horwood on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Chris McCausland is happy to 'poke' Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

The 47-year-old comic has jokingly fired back at the notoriously harsh judge's comments after his dances on the BBC show so far and is relishing the pair's verbal sparring.

Speaking on spin-off 'Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two' on Tuesday (01.10.24), Chris said: "Do you know what, he's a character isn't he? I'll poke him with a stick and see what I get out of him."

The comedian explained how he felt that Craig's comments after the pair's dance on last weekend's episode were "rubbish" but he and professional partner Dianne Buswell soon realised that he had a valid point.

McCausland recalled: "When he gave us that comment – fair play, I said, 'Think of something original'. And he came back with this line about my fingers like bananas.

"I walked off and said to (Dianne), 'Honestly, that was rubbish, my hands were like this on your back. He's made that up just to get out of that!' And she looked at the video and she went, 'Yeah, your fingers are all over the place'. I'm like, 'Alright, maybe he had a point.'"

Chris is the first blind contestant to take part in 'Strictly' and recently revealed that his 10-year-old daughter is terrified that he'll fall off stage and "break a leg" while competing on the show.

In a column for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he wrote: "I showed my 10-year-old daughter a clip of the show and asked her if I should do it.'No, Daddy,' she said.'You'll fall off the stage and break your leg.'

"She's a joker at heart, but she's got a point. Not quite the ringing endorsement other celebrities get. But I've checked and there is no stage so the joke's on her ..."