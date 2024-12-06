Chris McCausland doesn't think 'Strictly Come Dancing' is "really" a dancing competition.

The 47-year-old blind comedian thinks the success he and Pete Wicks have enjoyed in this year's show have sent a "nice message" to young people that things don't always have to be perfect to do well but if the programme only recognised the best dancers, there would have been "no point" in him taking part.

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Chris - who is partnered by Dianne Buswell - said: "Doing 'Strictly' has been so emotional – the support we’ve had, the relief getting through every dance, the reaction in the room.

"There’s a lot of anxiety with kids these days, and I think it’s a nice message to say that you can do something and give it your best, and it doesn’t need to be perfect for it to be a success.

"Nevertheless, people seem to think that this is a dancing competition. If it really was then there is no point, because, undoubtedly, Tasha [Ghouri] is the best dancer on the show, but me and Pete have tried to bring a little bit of comic relief to the competition as well."

This week's semi-finals will see the couples perform twice and Chris admitted it is a big "challenge", though he is delighted with their music choices.

He said: "We’ve got two routines to learn this week – and it’s going to be one heck of a challenge...

"I couldn’t be happier with our dances. We’re doing a Charleston to 'When You’re Smiling' and a Viennese Waltz to Metallica’s 'Nothing Else Matters'. It’s a beautiful song with a dark edginess.

"I love a bit of heavy-metal. I probably own more guitars than I know chords, mind. But that’s the music that I grew up on. I remember me and my mate Neil, age 15, screaming the words to a Nirvana song in his bedroom. Let’s just say, his neighbour wasn’t best impressed!

"I think both of this week’s songs sum up what we’ve tried to do on this show: bring a smile to people’s faces. Nothing else matters, does it?"