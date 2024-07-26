Christine McGuinness is certain she will find love again after her split from husband Paddy two years ago.

The mother-of-three, 36, has maintained such a strong relationship with her TV host ex, 50, since their break-up they still live together while co-parenting their three children – twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, seven.

Christine told the Daily Mirror about how she is now content with her singledom: “I’m very happily single. That’s the right thing for me. I know that I deserve love and I know that one day I will find love again.”

Christine added she found a new lease of life after turning 35 last year, saying:

“Something quite magical happens when a woman turns 35. What can I do to make myself happy?

“As a mum, you’ve always got someone above you. Everything I do is for them. “I want to travel more. I want to go to Thailand. I’d love to go to America. I’d love to do a travel show.”

Christine and Paddy have now amicably settled their divorce, with a source telling The Sun: “They managed to settle the divorce out of court and have kept everything amicable.

“They have separate bedrooms and a house in Cheshire big enough for them all, so there is no need to move yet.

“But they probably will sell it down the line and get their own places.”

Christine and Paddy split in the summer of 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

They are said to have amicably settled their divorce to avoid a long court battle and live in a £4 million mansion together.

Paddy has been touring Europe as he records a BBC series with his former fellow ‘Top Gear’ co-host Chris Harris, 49.

He has said about his living arrangement with his ex: “The fact that we can still live together – we never argue and there’s no toxicity in the house – says it all really.”