Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton bonded over a mutual love of 'Only Fools and Horses'.

The former professional boxer was known to be a big fan of the legendary BBC sitcom, and now 'Coronation Street' star Claire - who hooked up with Ricky after they met on 'Dancing on Ice' earlier this year - admitted one of their favourite pastimes is watching episodes of show.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I’ve known Ricky for like 25 years and always passed each other at events.

"I first met him in La Manga in the early 2000’s, then we did 'Dance for Comic Relief' together 2013, and then we met on 'Dancing on Ice' and it’s great ... he makes me laugh and we both like 'Only Fools and Horses', so what’s not to like!"

Claire's comments about their "great" relationship come after Ricky recently admitted the former 'Brookside' star helped him avoid being "Billy no mates" on the ITV ice-skating show earlier this year.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I had a good laugh on the ice. I mean, after the first day, I was scared to death but I always love a challenge.

"I got knocked out in the first round, but I was able to able to meet Claire.

"I was always a Billy no mates at these things before Claire.

"Me and Claire have been together about five months now and long may it continue."

In May, Ricky, 45, gushed over 53-year-old Claire shortly after they returned from a holiday to Tenerife.

When asked how their romantic jaunt was, Ricky told The Sun newspaper: "It was great! Claire is like me, I’ve met someone who I get on with like a house on fire.

"She is just like me. We spend our whole time laughing together. Claire is just like me - she’s so down to earth.

"She would never turn a picture down with a fan and she’s always got time for people. That’s what I really like about her.

"We’ve just been having good fun."