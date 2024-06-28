Ricky Hatton has admitted his girlfriend Claire Sweeney helped him avoid being "Billy no mates" at 'Dancing on Ice'.

Ricky Hatton gushes over girlfriend Claire Sweeney

The 45-year-old former professional boxer met the ex-Brookside' actress when the pair competed on the ITV ice-skating reality show earlier this year, and five months after they got together, the star is hoping their romance continues for a long time.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I had a good laugh on the ice. I mean, after the first day, I was scared to death but I always love a challenge.

"I got knocked out in the first round, but I was able to able to meet Claire.

"I was always a Billy no mates at these things before Claire.

"Me and Claire have been together about five months now and long may it continue."

In May, Ricky gushed over 53-year-old Claire shortly after they returned from a holiday to Tenerife.

When asked how their romantic jaunt was, Ricky told The Sun newspaper: "It was great! Claire is like me, I’ve met someone who I get on with like a house on fire.

"She is just like me. We spend our whole time laughing together. Claire is just like me - she’s so down to earth.

"She would never turn a picture down with a fan and she’s always got time for people. That’s what I really like about her.

"We’ve just been having good fun."

After finishing their stint on 'Dancing on Ice', the couple were spotted embracing in April, before enjoying a romantic date at a pub in Heaton Moor, Stockport.

An insider revealed at the time the pair had "become really close", and said the 'Coronation Street' actress was planning to introduce Ricky to her family, including her nine-year-old son Jaxon, who she shares with her ex-partner Daniel Reilly.

A source told MailOnline: "Claire and Ricky have become really close. She wasn't looking for a relationship but then Ricky came along and it just felt right and natural and she's really happy.

"She signed up for a reality TV show and met a great guy so it feels a bit like winning the lottery, and she's really counting her blessings as it all came from nowhere and often that's the best way.

"She's now really looking forward to introducing Ricky to her family and friends soon and they are really looking forward to the guy who has put a smile on Claire's face."