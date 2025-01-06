Mason Radcliffe has been killed off on 'Coronation Street'.

Luca Toolan as Mason Radcliffe

The character has appeared on ITV1's flagship soap opera since 2023 and was played by actor Luca Toolan but in scenes aired on Monday (06.01.25), he was stabbed to death by his brothers Matty and Logan.

The pair of thugs were responsible for the death of his girlfriend Betsy Swain's mother (Sydney Martin) in 2021, and they hunted him down after they learned that he had informed the police of their crime.

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) had tried to intervene in the attack and had brought the knife with him that was hastily taken by Matty and Logan.

Mason stumbled to the playground where he had a hallucination about his future with Betsy.

It was there that Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) found the teenager screaming for help, and she tried her best to save him.

He pleaded: "I’m going to die, aren’t I? I’m going to die.”

She replied: "You’re not going to die. Mason, listen to me, an ambulance is on the way and you’re not going to die."

But the ambulance that had been trying to get to him was distracted by a hoax call so it took longer than usual to arrive on the scene and rush him to hospital.

There was nothing medics could do, and Mason died after receiving medical treatment and Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) found Dylan alive and tried to urge him to go to the police with information, unaware that his son was the one who had brought the knife to the scene in the first place.

In the early days of his time on the soap, Mason had headed up a gang at school and relentlessly bullied Liam Connor Jr, who is the son of legendary character Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

Following his exit, Luca admitted that he felt a "mixture of emotions" when he learned that his alter-ego was about to be killed off but remains thankful to the team at ITV for giving him his first professional role.

He said: "Of course when I first heard, there was a mixture of emotions because I was sad that Mason was going to die and that means I would be leaving – but equally, I was really excited and honoured to be part of this storyline because it's an incredibly important issue that needs to be tackled.

"I feel so privileged to have had this opportunity to start my professional career at 'Coronation Street' and what a great time I've had.

"I found out around February or March time, so it was a long time coming. It gave me the opportunity to do a lot of research into the storyline, which was great.

"Like I've said before, I really did underestimate the power of 'Coronation Street' and didn't quite grasp how much it can affect the viewers, especially if they've been through something similar themselves."