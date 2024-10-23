Craig Revel Horwood “wasn’t expecting massive things” from Chris McCausland on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 59-year-old judge on the hit BBC One show - who has been hit with a string of jibes from the comedy sensation, 47 – has been impressed by the way the competition's first ever blind contestant has risen to the challenge.

He told RadioTimes.com: “He is incredible. [He is a] fantastic dancer, and I love seeing that because I wasn’t expecting massive things from him.

“But every week, he seems to improve and really focuses himself, and I think that’s great.”

Since the show, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, returned to our screens on September 14, viewers and the rest of the judging panel – Motsi Mabuse, 43, Shirley Ballas, 64, and Anton Du Beke, 58 – have been in awe of the star’s dancing.

Him and his dance partner Dianne Buswell, 35, have been rapidly climbing up the leaderboard – with them taking third on October 19 with their Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which scored 35 points.

The ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ tour choreographer has still been critical of Chris, who has fired back with some cheeky digs of his own.

Craig added: “There are always some fantastic comments from Chris, of course, and they all get on really well, and I'm just pleased about that and loving it. I think they're a really good, eclectic bunch.”

“I'm really loving the cast. I think they're a whole bunch of fun, and that's what I look forward to every week.”

Chris, who lost his sight aged 22, from retinitis pigmentosa, told the publication prior to the first live show that he was “resistant” to the idea for a while – with him saying “no a few times” – including last year’s series and the Christmas special.

The comedy star said: “One reason was for self-preservation. I didn’t think I could do it, because I literally couldn’t see what’s expected of me. And because I don't watch it, I don't have an attachment to the format.

“But I'd rather do something I had no knowledge of than make a show I knew everything about. I'm good at making comedy out of failure, but I'm going to take this seriously.”