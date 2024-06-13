'Rain Dogs' has been shelved after one series.

Daisy May Cooper's BBC One sitcom, which aired on HBO in the US, saw the 'This Country' star portray struggling single mum Costello Jones, which earned her a Best Actress nod at the 2024 Broadcasting Press Guild Awards.

But the programme, which was created and written by Cash Carraway, is not expected to return after it reportedly "didn't rate too well".

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "It’s disappointing for Daisy as Rain Dogs was a good opportunity to make some inroads in the US.

"But unfortunately, it didn’t rate too well on both sides of the pond.

"So the production company behind it, Sid Gentle, agreed with Cash it was time to move on. Some critics praised the writing but ultimately it just didn’t pull up any trees."

However, Daisy's other BBC sitcom, 'Am I Being Unreasonable?', which she co-wrote with her co-star Selin Hizli, has been re-commissioned for a second series.

Away from the small screen, Daisy gave birth earlier this month to a baby boy, Benji, who arrived prematurely.

The star shared a moving Instagram video of her weeping as she stroked her little boy through his neonatal crib, and she wrote: "What a bloody week...

You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that i nearly had to phone the samaratins but my god you are perfect.

"I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. you are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed

"Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter

Born 06/06/24 (sic)"

Benji is Daisy's first child with partner Anthony, and she also has Pip, five, and three-year-old Jack with her ex Will Weston.