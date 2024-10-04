Dame Maureen Lipman is considering a name change.

The 78-year-old actress recently got engaged to partner David Turner, also 78, and belives that changing her moniker to be more in line with his original name would be rather suitable for the billing on a theatre.

She is quoted by Alison Boshoff's column in the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: "His original name was Truskolaski. And I think "Mo Truskolaski" in lights for 'The Importance Of Being Earnest'... I think that would be grand.

"'I've never really enjoyed my name, but I'm just too lazy to do anything about changing it."

The 'Coronation Street 'star revealed that she is set to wed her business consultant boyfriend David after she popped the question on a train.

Writing in The Spectator, Maureen said: "Later that night my partner David and I decided to tell our children that, with a combined age of 156, we are going to get married.

"'In truth I had been rather against the 'M' word, but on a train coming back from Edinburgh he mentioned that it was the minor festival of Tu B’Av – a day when a Jewish woman can ask a man to marry her.

"Unable to resist the gag, I slid under the table separating us onto one knee and asked him for his hand. To my surprise and slight panic, he gave it."

Maureen was previously married to TV scriptwriter Jack Rosenthal for 30 years until his death in 2004.

They had daughter Amy, 50, and son Adam, 48, together, while David - who Maureen revealed she was dating in 2023 - has three children from a previous relationship.

Writing about how their children received the news of their upcoming nuptials, Maureen wrote: "All reactions were warm, and all were individual.

"One child said that he needed time 'to process it'. We broke the news to another as he slid leaves into a new dining table, transforming the scene into a Jack Rosenthal play – one with, I like to think, a happy ending."