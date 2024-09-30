Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Dan Walker has branded Tom Dean's week-one elimination "a bit messed up".

The Olympic swimmer and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova were the first couple to leave this year's series of the BBC One Latin and ballroom show after competing against singer Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones in the bottom two on Sunday night's (29.09.24) results show.

And journalist Dan - who finished in fifth place with Nadiya in 2021 - has been left puzzled as to why he lost the dance off, as on Saturday night's (28.09.24) show, Toyah and Neil were at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 30, whilst Tom and Nadiya placed considerably higher than them with a score of 46.

Reacting to the result, the Classic FM host wrote on Instagram: "What just happened on Strictly feels a bit messed up.

"@tomdean00’s departure will go down as one of THE early shocks. Lovely bloke who really could have become a great dancer. He looked like he was loving every second of it and @nadiyabychkova looked like she loved teaching him.

"I’m not an expert - and I’m happy for someone to explain - but can’t work out how he lost that dance-off. Genuinely thought they could have gone a long way."

Nadiya is "devastated" they were voted out so soon as she believes Tom would have "had a brilliant Strictly story".

She penned on Instagram: "I want to say thank you for all the amazing messages tonight.

"Tom had so much to give and I had so much I wanted to teach him. His improvement in the last 2 weeks has been incredible and I think, actually I know, he could have become a brilliant dancer.

"I’m devastated that you won’t get to see that.

"My 3-time Olympic Champion was an amazing student and is a wonderful gentleman. He will go on to bigger and better things and I know this year he could have had a brilliant Strictly story.

"I love this show and I want to wish the other couples all the best and I’m sure it’s going to be a great series.

"Thank you for your kindness."

Tom himself admitted it had been a "whirlwind" and he is "so gutted" it's over already.

He wrote in his own post: "The journey may have ended a little earlier than I hoped and of course I am so gutted, but I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I met, people I’ll be cheering on throughout and who I know will continue to smash it."