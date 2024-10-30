Dancing On Ice professionals Mark Hanretty and Brendyn Hatfield will both be leaving the ITV show after the next season.

The skaters will be appearing in the new series - which is due to start in January - but they have both confirmed the 2025 shows will be their last stint on the programme.

Mark - who joined DOI in 2011 - announced the news in a post on Instagram, writing: "Hard to believe I’m embarking on my 12th series of Dancing on Ice.

"I’m as excited as ever and so grateful for the chance to work on the greatest show on ice once again.

"This will be my last year as a pro skater and I’m eager to soak up every second of it!"

Brendyn also confirmed his up coming sixth season on Dancing On Ice will be his last. In his own social media statement, he wrote: "Here we go! Excited to be back for my 6th and final season of 'Dancing On Ice'.

"Let’s make this one the best one!"

Mark previously skated with stars including Donna Air, Kimberly Wyatt and Carley Stenson, and came third in the 2024 series with Adele Roberts, while Brendyn was paired with journalist Lucrezia Millarini, rapper Lady Leshurr and 'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

He is in a relationship with S Club singer Rachel Stevens, who he met on the show back in 2022.

Dancing On Ice returns in January with another star-studded cast which includes 'Coronation Street' actor Sam Aston, 'EastEnders' star Charlie Brooks, 'The Only Way Is Essex' regular Dan Edgar and former footballer Anton Ferdinand.

Also taking part is actress Chelsee Healey, comedian Josh Jones, reality star Ferne McCann and Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

Redgrave, 62, previously admitted he's enjoying training for the show but staff struggled to find skates to fit him so he's having a pair custom made.

During an appearance on ITV show 'This Morning', he said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing most of my life ...

"They have not found skates to fit me yet, I have very big feet, size 12 and very wide, I am having some shoes made for me!"