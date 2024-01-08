The official line-up for the first week of 'Dancing on Ice' has been confirmed.

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday 14 January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX

The ITV1 competition - which sees a string of famous faces take to the rink alongside their professional partners in a bid to become skating champion - will return to screens on Sunday (14.01.24) with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern hosting and it has now been revealed that former 'Love Island' star Amber Davies, Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, boxer Ricky Hatton MBE 'Emmerdale' actress Roxy Shahidi. and former 'Coronation Street' star Ryan Thomas will appear in the first episode.

In the second week, radio host Adele Roberts, former 'Brookside' actress Claire Sweeney and ski jumper Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards will join comedienne Lou Sanders, 'Made in Chelsea' star Miles Nazaire and former 'EastEnders' star Ricky Norwood in the rink, all bidding to make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Ahead of her debut on the show, Amber admitted that getting the chance to take part had come as a surprise to her because it has been a few years since she has been on TV but is "loving" being able to "push [her] mind and body" with the new challenge.

Greg explained that he was inspired to take part in the series because he enjoyed ice-skating as a kid and decided "25 or 30 years" on it was time for a new challenge, whilst 'Reach' hitmaker Hannah - who did not take part in the S Club reunion tour towards the end of last year - revealed she almost had the chance to take part a few years ago until she discovered she was pregnant and now feels as if she is "jumping into the unknown", and a similar situation had befallen soap star Roxy.

Boxing legend Ricky joked that his family thought he was "crackers" for signing up but is looking forward to a new challenge, whilst Ryan believes it was "fate" that he ended up as part of the lineup because just days before he got the call, his daughter Scarlett - who he has with former 'Corrie' co-star Tina O'Brien - had asked him if he would ever take part.

