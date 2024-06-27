Danny Dyer has confirmed his 'EastEnders' character is dead - but hinted he could still return to the soap.

Danny Dyer confirms if EastEnders character is dead or alive as he hints at comeback

The 46-year-old actor left soap fans devastated in 2022 when he revealed he was leaving the BBC One show after nine years, and his dramatic exit saw the character get lost at sea over the 2022 festive period.

While 'EastEnders' fans have been wondering ever since whether Mick is dead or alive, he has finally revealed his alter-ego has met his maker.

He told Heat magazine: "Everyone is asking when I’m going back to EastEnders, which is very interesting to me.

"But he’s dead!"

However, that won't necessarily stop Danny from making an 'EastEnders' return.

The 'Football Factory' actor admitted Mick could be back in one of his alcoholic wife Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) dreams, or during an hallucination, as part of the show's 40th anniversary in February.

He said: "Look, I take it as a compliment that people want me to go back. Who knows? If there’s no closure there, then maybe I would come back for a dream sequence. I don’t think Mick could just rock up covered in seaweed!

"I think if they did it right, with the 40th anniversary coming up, if they came up with an idea of maybe Linda drunk or hallucinating, then I would come back and do some scenes with her."

Danny admitted he would welcome a return to the soap, because he misses working with Kellie.

He said: "You know, because I do miss Kellie, and I think maybe that would stop people asking me when I’m going back!"

Since departing Albert Square, Danny has gone on to appear in 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer', and 'Celebrity Gogglebox', as well as land a role in British-Australian thriller 'Heat' and front game show 'Scared of The Dark'.