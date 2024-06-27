Sir David Suchet has landed his first TV acting role for six years in a new Channel 5 drama.

The 'Poirot' actor portrayed the famous Belgian detective in TV series ‘Agatha Christie’s Poirot’ from 1989 to 2013, and he has now joined the cast of 'The Au Pair'.

David will appear alongside 'Lupin' star Ludmilla Makowski, 'Beyond Paradise' actress Sally Bretton, and 'Vera' star Kenny Doughty in the series.

According to Variety, he will portray diabetic father George, who moves next door to his daughter Zoe, who is portrayed by Sally.

Everything seems to be going well for Zoe and her husband Chris (Kenny), but there is a household shift after she hires au pair Sandrine (Ludmilla).

It looks set to be David's first TV acting role since he appeared in BBC show 'Press' in 2018, but he has lent his voice to 'His Dark Materials' since.

In December, David told how he will never play Poirot again.

The star has received offers to reprise the role of Poirot once again, but he is content with the 13 series and 70 episodes he filmed.

In an interview with Candis magazine, David was asked if viewers had seen the last of Poirot, to which he replied: “Played by me, yes."

He added: "I was asked if I’d consider playing him in stories not written by Agatha Christie but I chose not to.

"The title of the programme was ‘Agatha Christie’s Poirot’ and I portrayed the great detective in over 70 of those, every one she wrote that involved him.”

David's illustrious acting career - which has included television roles in 'Maxwell', 'The Way We Live Now' and 'His Dark Materials', and movies like 'All My Sons' and 'Wing Commander' - has resulted in him receiving several honours, including an Emmy Award, an OBE in 2008, a CBE in 2011 and a knighthood in 2020, but he didn't get that honour until two years later because he had COVID.