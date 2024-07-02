‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee is writing a new Irish comedy/thriller.

The cast of Derry Girls

The 43-year-old screenwriter has started working on the upcoming Netflix series ‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’, which has been described as “dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey” through Northern Ireland.

The programme is set to star ‘The Dry’ actress Roísín Gallagher, Unforgotten’s Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne (‘A Thousand Blows’) as Saoirse, Robyn and Dara - three childhood pals, now in their late thirties, who reunite after learning of a fourth friend’s death.

In a statement, Lisa said: “I couldn’t be more excited to start production on ‘How To Get To Heaven From Belfast’.

“I’ve loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara — three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives. A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let’s go girls!”

‘Derry Girls’ - which starred Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell - followed a group of teenagers as they tried to navigate growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, and went on to win two BAFTAs and an Emmy.

Despite its success, the show’s break-out star Nicola - who went on to front Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ - ruled out the possibility of returning to play Clare Devlin for a fourth season because she didn’t want to “taint” what had come before.

She told the BBC: “[‘Derry Girls’ was] amazing and I think it was a real three and done and it was wrapped up in a perfect package.”

“I wouldn't want to go back because I wouldn't want to taint it.”

While she doesn’t want to return to the beloved Channel 4 show, Nicola insisted she was keen to reunite with her ‘Derry Girls’ co-stars in another project.

She said: “I would like to work with them again in another iteration."