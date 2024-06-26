Eamonn Holmes hopes he and his estranged wife Ruth Langsford can “still be friends”.

The TV veteran, 64, has moved out of the home he shared with fellow presenter Ruth, 64, with the pair announcing their marriage split in May, and as he battles a series of health issues in the wake of the split has also admitted he is “not OK”.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday (25.06.24) at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London – where he was nominated in the Best News Presenter category, as well as Best News Broadcast for his work on GB News – he told the Daily Mirror about the end of his 14-year marriage: “I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all.”

When asked about whether he and Ruth will continue to have a relationship of any kind, Eamonn added: “It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends.”

Eamonn, who suffers chronic back pain which is so severe he needed a walking aid and high-tech wheelchair for the ceremony, also admitted he feels as if he is living on “borrowed time”, as his father Leonard died at the age of 65 from a heart attack in 1991.

He added: “I wasn’t going to come but I've got this new chair with all these gadgets.”

Eamonn has previously talked about his crippling back pain, with the Mirror reporting he’s said: “I get very resentful that I’m not the way I used to be but I get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk.

“It’s very hard to get through a normal day but I have help.”

Eamonn, who had a double hip replacement in 2015 and a spinal procedure in 2022, later told the audience at the TRIC awards: “I had an operation a year-and-a-half ago, and two things went wrong so I have two things in my back I don’t want. So I’ll happily accept this.”