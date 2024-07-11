Ruth Langsford is expected to address her split from Eamonn Holmes when she returns to 'Loose Women' later this month.

The former 'This Morning' co-hosts announced in May they had gone their separate ways following a 27-year relationship and 14 years of marriage, and Ruth - who hasn't appeared on the lunchtime show since April - is yet to speak publicly about their split.

A TV insider told MailOnline: "The presenters on Loose Women have a history of opening up about their marriage splits on air and it's a very supportive environment.

"Ruth knows the viewers are heavily invested in her breakup so she will be addressing her and Eamonn for the first time on the show.

"The audience has been there through the highs and the lows of her relationship, she has always been very open and honest and later this month will be no different ... she owes it to the viewers to say something."

It is expected to be the "one and only time" Ruth addresses her and Eamonn's break up.

The insider added: "She will be surrounded by the people she's closest to on the show and then will be drawing a line under it ... she has no plans to do a big interview, this will be the one and only time she speaks."

Eamonn, 64, has moved out of the home he shared with Ruth, 64, and last month the GB News presenter admitted he was "not OK".

Speaking at the TRIC Awards in June at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London - where he was nominated in the Best News Presenter category, as well as Best News Broadcast for his work on GB News - he told the Daily Mirror newspaper about the end of his 14-year marriage: "I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all."

When asked about whether he and Ruth will continue to have a relationship of any kind, Eamonn added: "It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends."

Eamonn, who suffers chronic back pain which is so severe he needed a walking aid and high-tech wheelchair for the ceremony, also admitted he feels as if he is living on "borrowed time", as his father Leonard died at the age of 65 from a heart attack in 1991.

He added: "I wasn’t going to come but I've got this new chair with all these gadgets."