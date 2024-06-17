Eamonn Holmes will reportedly tempted into the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house with a £250,000 offer.

The 64-year-old telly star is believed to be high on the list of potential signings for the next series of the ITV reality show and TV bosses are said to be planning to put together a lucrative deal in a bid to get him into the line-up.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Celebrity Big Brother bookers are drawing up a wish list of contestants and Eamonn is on it. They would love for him to take part as he’d be such a popular housemate ...

"The offer would be a meaty six-figure sum, around £250,000, to try and tempt him in. Eamonn has always been wanted for 'Celebrity Big Brother' but has never wanted to take part."

Eamonn - who split from wife Ruth Langsford this year - has suffered a number of health problems recently and the report suggest 'CBB' bosses would be keen to assure the TV star he will be well taken care of during a stint on the show.

He is believed to have turned down a number of offers to take part in 'Celebrity Big Brother' with previous reports suggesting Eamonn rejected a massive £800,000 for a previous series.

A source previously told The Daily Star: "Eamonn has turned down a number of offers over the years. This one is the biggest so far at £800,000. But no amount of money could tempt him.

"He’s said it isn’t about the money ... Eamonn told producers he absolutely loves the show and is a committed viewer, but definitely doesn’t want to be a housemate."

The reality TV series initially aired on Channel 4 between 2001 and 2010 before later moving to Channel 5 which cancelled the series and the main 'Big Brother' show in 2018.

It was revived earlier this year on ITV with housemate including Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne with reality regular David Potts being crowned winner.