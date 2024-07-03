'EastEnders' is set to air a storyline about the "dangerous realities of spiking".

Anna Knight will go through the experience of having her drink spiked and her friends not believing her

Anna Knight, who is played by Molly Rainford, is set to be left shaken after having her drink spiked without her consent at Peggy's wine bar in Walford - which can leave victims with serious physical and mental health effects.

It comes amid an "alarming" rise in cases across the UK.

The long-running BBC One soap has teamed up with the charities Stamp Out Spiking and WithYou to ensure the story is told “accurately and as sensitively as possible”.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “With incidents of spiking rising at alarming rates across the UK in recent years, we chose to explore this issue with Anna Knight who represents the demographic most affected by spiking.

“It was imperative for us to work alongside organisations to accurately present, and sensitively portray this storyline.

“Molly’s performance has thoughtfully demonstrated the dangerous realities of spiking, as we look to raise awareness of the warning signs and symptoms to look out for after an individual has been spiked.”

Dawn Dines, CEO and founder at Stamp Out Spiking, added: “EastEnders is a wonderful vehicle to drive the safeguarding message.

“With its huge popularity amongst a wide range of the public, it will help inspire conversations to help protect men and women being targeted.

“Education is key to preventing these incidents. Stamp Out Spiking are delighted to have taken part in bringing the essential storyline to the screen.”

As well as the main story, which will air on July 16, viewers will be invited to watch a five-part mini-series on TikTok expanding on the issues raised, which will be accessible via a QR code at the end of the show.

Anna recently became the victim of a crime after her bag was snatched by a thug.