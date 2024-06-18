Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is "solely focused" on launching her career in the US.

The 29-year-old reality star appeared on the Turkish soap opera 'Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk' before winning the ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' in 2022 but following her ill-fated appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother' earlier this year, she went across the pond to appear in the American version of 'The Traitors'.

She told Metro.co.uk: "Life is good, and I feel so grateful for these amazing opportunities. The US has welcomed me with open arms, and I have felt so supported by the UK who are championing me to fly the flag across the pond. It’s been a whirlwind six months, but I’m solely focused on my career right now, and taking back ownership of who I am."

The former 'Dancing On Ice' contestant spent Sunday (16.06.24) evening rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie and Jay-Z at the Tony Awards and admitted that she felt "so honoured" to have even been invited to the annual awards, which honour the best in Broadway theatre.

She said: "Last night was amazing. I felt incredibly honoured to be invited to the Tony Awards, and it was an honour to be able to celebrate those in attendance last night."

At the start of 2023, Ekin-Su endured a disastrous run on 'Celebrity Big Brother' following her acrimonious split from Davide Sanclimenti and insisted recently that she never should have taken part in the ITV1 series following her breakup.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I should never have gone into the 'Big Brother' house. I was angry, hurt, maybe a bit bitter, definitely insecure - 'Big Brother' is not where you go to heal heartache, let me tell you.

"I went into the show thinking that I could rebuild myself after everything that happened with Davide, but I came off worse. My guard was up.

"I blame myself for making a poor choice in my career. People could see that I wasn’t myself, and I can understand why they thought I was being fake.

"I never wanted to believe the allegations against Davide but people would tell me I was being cheated on all the time. I was so scared of being alone, and I didn’t know who the hell Ekin-Su was meant to be without him."