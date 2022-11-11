Ellie Taylor is "absolutely astounded" to still be in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 'Ted Lasso' star and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe scored 22 points out of 40 last weekend, after topping the leaderboard the weekend before, when Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke awarded her a seven, Shirley Ballas gave out a five, while Craig Revel Horwood gave the pair a measly three.

Despite the underwhelming result, the 38-year-old comedian sailed through to week eight, and is still shocked she made it past the third week.

She said: "I put up to week three in my diary and crossed my fingers that I'd make it. I'm absolutely astounded that I'm still in in week eight and I can almost see Blackpool, which is obviously a massive thing in the 'Strictly' calendar. I can smell the fish and chips."

According to Ellie, there is no such thing as constructive criticism.

She said: "No one wants to get criticism anyway do they ... I've suggested to producers we get rid of the judges, get rid of the eliminations, we all just learn to dance and after 13 weeks we get a certificate."

Ellie, who shares four-year-old daughter Valentina with husband Phil Black, admits the youngster is "a bit confused" by her mum dancing with another man.

Speaking on Saturday's (12.11.22) 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she adds: "She's a bit confused by that. She gets sad that Johannes and I don't finish our dances with a kiss. And she asked me the other day, I've started sleeping in a different bedroom so she doesn't wake me up in the middle of the night, and she said to me, 'Is Johannes up there, do you sleep with Johannes every night?' And I was saying, 'No, he's at his own house, darling.' "

