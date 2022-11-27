Ellie Taylor has been eliminated from 'Strictly Come Dancing.'

Ellie Taylor is out of Strictly Come Dancing

The 38-year-old comedienne had been taking part in the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition alongside professional partner Johannes Radebe but was knocked out of the show on Sunday (27.11.22) after facing 'X Factor' star Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off.

Following her elimination, Ellie told host Tess Daly: "It has and it’s been, I’m going to be a cliché machine now, buts it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully. Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the Execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers - even some of

the judges have been alright! It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it."

The former 'Plebs' star performed her Jive to 'Brown Eyed Girl' by Van Morrison in an effort to stay in the competition but Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all opted to save Fleur and Vito, with head judge Shirley Ballas admitting that she would have voted the same.

Shirley told the couple: "Both couples danced exceptionally well but on this occasion, down to the

technique qualities, I’d have saved Fleur and Vito.”

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing will air

live on Friday 2 December at 8:00pm, with the results show on Saturday 3 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ellie and Johannes will be joining Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on

'Strictly It Takes Two' on Monday 28 November at 6:30pm on BBC Two.