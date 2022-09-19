Ellie Taylor feeling 'tired' ahead of Strictly debut

Ellie Taylor is feeling exhausted ahead of her 'Strictly Come Dancing' debut.
The 38-year-old comedian quipped that she's a "broken woman" as she prepares to take to the BBC One Latin and ballroom show's dancefloor for the first time on September 23.
In a series of Instagram Story selfies of her covering her eyes and showing a close-up of her eye bags, she wrote: “I’m a broken woman BUT mum’s dropped round a homemade Shepherds pie and crumble so it’s all going to be OK. (sic)"
In another photo, she clarified: “(By broken woman I mean I’m a bit tired and I had vodka last night when I should have had camomile tea).
“Not the biggest tale of woe is it, but I like drama (and crumble)."
The former Heart FM presenter recently revealed she had pulled a muscle in her neck prior to starting her training.
A week ago, she posted: "First day at Strictly school!
Tied my own shoelaces and have been practicing telling a grown up (Shirley) if I need the toilet.
(Already pulled a muscle in my neck while brushing my teeth so off to a great start) @bbcstrictly."
Ellie recently joked she has the dancing ability of a "newly born giraffe".
She said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of 'Strictly' 2022!
"I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a 'Strictly' super fan!
"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"
The 'Ted Lasso' star - who portrays Flo 'Sassy' Collins in the Apple TV+ show - has also appeared in the likes of 'Plebs', as well as panel shows '8 Out of 10 Cats', 'Fake Reaction', and 'Mock the Week', and she co-hosts 'Cheat' alongside Danny Dyer.
Ellie is competing against the likes of Matt Goss, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kay Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West.
Tagged in Strictly Come Dancing Ellie Taylor