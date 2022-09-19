Ellie Taylor is feeling exhausted ahead of her 'Strictly Come Dancing' debut.

Ellie Taylor feeling 'tired' ahead of Strictly debut

The 38-year-old comedian quipped that she's a "broken woman" as she prepares to take to the BBC One Latin and ballroom show's dancefloor for the first time on September 23.

In a series of Instagram Story selfies of her covering her eyes and showing a close-up of her eye bags, she wrote: “I’m a broken woman BUT mum’s dropped round a homemade Shepherds pie and crumble so it’s all going to be OK. (sic)"

In another photo, she clarified: “(By broken woman I mean I’m a bit tired and I had vodka last night when I should have had camomile tea).

“Not the biggest tale of woe is it, but I like drama (and crumble)."

The former Heart FM presenter recently revealed she had pulled a muscle in her neck prior to starting her training.

A week ago, she posted: "First day at Strictly school!

Tied my own shoelaces and have been practicing telling a grown up (Shirley) if I need the toilet.

(Already pulled a muscle in my neck while brushing my teeth so off to a great start) @bbcstrictly."

Ellie recently joked she has the dancing ability of a "newly born giraffe".

She said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of 'Strictly' 2022!

"I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a 'Strictly' super fan!

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

The 'Ted Lasso' star - who portrays Flo 'Sassy' Collins in the Apple TV+ show - has also appeared in the likes of 'Plebs', as well as panel shows '8 Out of 10 Cats', 'Fake Reaction', and 'Mock the Week', and she co-hosts 'Cheat' alongside Danny Dyer.

Ellie is competing against the likes of Matt Goss, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kay Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West.