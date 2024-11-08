Ellie Taylor found her stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ "very humbling".

The 41-year-old comedian appeared on the BBC show in 2022 where she and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe finished in seventh place and says that her experience on the dancefloor taught her some invaluable life lessons.

Ellie told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds with column: "The terror of being about to go live to millions of people doing something you cannot do is very humbling.

"What I’ll always take from it is that I tried my absolute hardest, and that’s the message you want to pass on to your kids, isn’t it?”

Ellie recently filmed the ‘Gladiators: Celebrity Special’ - which is expected to air over the festive period on BBC One - where she and her fellow TV stars Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett and Louise Minchin took on all sixteen of the show's athletes in several different physical events.

While the ‘Ted Lasso’ actress admitted she had a tough time on the programme, Ellie - who has a 10-year-old daughter and 14-month-old son with husband Phil Black - insisted the experience was "really fun".

Ellie said: "While ‘Strictly' was a marathon, ‘Gladiators’ was like a sprint - a sprint lined with muscly women.

"Afterwards I felt like I’d been hit by a bus made of women who love protein powder. They are machines. Just being in the same room as a load of Gladiators when they’ve had their hair and makeup done and are in their outfits with fake tan … they look like a different breed. It’s like popping up and visiting the gods but you’re actually in a locker room in Sheffield.

"It was really fun, and my little girl was in the audience. It fuelled me on in quite a pathetic way to try to please her. I watched it as a kid - it’s proper family viewing."