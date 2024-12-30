Louise Minchin was most terrified of facing Montell Douglas, aka Fire, on the ‘Gladiators: Celebrity Special’.

Louise Minchin has revealed the Gladiator she feared the most

The former 'BBC Breakfast' anchor is among the stars who will compete against the Gladiators on ITV's revival of the extreme sports entertainment series.

And during the celebrity edition - which airs on BBC One at 6pm on New Year’s Day (01.01.25) - the broadcaster will go up against 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Montell and the other athletes and she's revealed who she was dreading competing with the most.

Asked which Gladiator she fears the most, she told TV Times magazine: "Fire - because she's so fierce, powerful and strong.

"She terrifies me and definitely wants to win."

When it comes to the challenges, Louise dreaded the Powerball because her knees aren't as strong as they used to be.

She said: "The Eliminator is one of the main reasons I wanted to do Gladiators.

"I looks incredibly hard, but also exhilarating and fun.

"My least favourite is Powerball, because I'm 56 and my knees aren't great!

"I'm worried the Gladiators will take me down and I'll hurt myself."

For Powerball, each contender is assigned a Gladiator who's aim is to stop them scoring by tackling them to the floor or putting them out of bounds in order to put the ball out of play.

Comedians Ellie Taylor, Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett are also set to face the Gladiators.

Ellie told the Metro newspaper of the experience: "While ‘Strictly' was a marathon, ‘Gladiators’ was like a sprint - a sprint lined with muscly women.

"Afterwards I felt like I’d been hit by a bus made of women who love protein powder. They are machines. Just being in the same room as a load of Gladiators when they’ve had their hair and makeup done and are in their outfits with fake tan … they look like a different breed. It’s like popping up and visiting the gods but you’re actually in a locker room in Sheffield.

"It was really fun, and my little girl was in the audience. It fuelled me on in quite a pathetic way to try to please her. I watched it as a kid - it’s proper family viewing."