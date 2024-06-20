Emily Atack has given birth to a baby boy.

The 34-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the arrival of her first child.

Alongside a photo of herself, her boyfriend Alistair Garner and their baby boy, Emily wrote on Instagram: "We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true."

Emily and her partner have already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts wrote: "Aww congrats Ems! (sic)"

Elsewhere, TV presenter Stacey Dooley simply said: "Yesyesyesyesyesyes (sic)"

Chloe Madeley has also offered her congratulations to the loved-up couple.

The 36-year-old star - who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan - wrote: "Congratulations guys we love you so much (sic)"

Emily first announced her pregnancy in December.

The actress - who rose to fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in 'The Inbetweeners' - shared the news via an Instagram post.

Emily wrote: "I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time.

"Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given so much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing.

"We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I'm so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years - do stick around to watch me enter my mum era."