'Emmerdale' will air a special episode next week showing different futures for Belle King's abuse at the hands of Tom King.

Eden Taylor Draper will feature in a special Emmerdale episode next week

The ITV soap has unveiled plans for a "stylised episode" showing three different futures for Eden Taylor Draper's character after Tom (James Chase) threatens to never give up on her.

On September 5, viewers will be shown three different possibilities for Belle if she doesn't get rid of Tom from her life.

The soap's producers have worked with Refuge to make sure the storyline is an accurate reflection.

Producer Sophie Roper said: "In this stylised episode, we explore Belle’s worst fears and see the true extent of the impact her abusive relationship with Tom has had on her.

"If one person seeks help for a situation they are in because of seeing Belle’s plight it will be an achievement.

"Domestic abuse can be undetectable from outside a relationship and hopefully the scenes of Belle and then Amelia’s relationships, though difficult viewing at times, may shine a light on some aspects of domestic abuse.

"Charity Dingle told Belle she would be available to listen whenever Belle was ready to talk. Could now finally be the time for Belle to open up about the extent of her abusive relationship?”

Meanwhile, Eden noted while people "will find it distressing and uncomfortable" to watch the episode, she is glad the soap is delving into the important storyline "to its full potential".

She added: "I'm excited for everyone to see this dream episode as I feel it’s a great representation of what’s going on inside Belle's mind and the constant fear even though she is no longer 'in' the abusive relationship.

"It was a very special episode to film, I understand viewers will find it distressing and uncomfortable but I am so proud we are exploring this to its full potential to give people a real insight to what can go on.”