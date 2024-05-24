Former England captain John Terry is in talks for a tell-all TV documentary about his life.

The ex-Chelsea defender is said to have received "multiple offers" about putting his life on the small screen, like fellow former Three Lions skippers David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "John is one of football’s most recognisable and popular figures.

"He has had multiple offers to make a series like Beckham and Rooney and is mulling them over.

"It’s a big decision to lay your life open to the public."

It is thought the documentary will be a "hit", partly because of former Aston Villa star John's chemistry with his wife of 17 years, Toni Terry.

The source added: "She and JT have incredible chemistry, which they think viewers will love.

"Given John’s popularity at Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as England, production companies know a documentary or series would be a hit."

John captained Chelsea to five Premier League titles and five FA Cup wins.

He also won the Champions League and Europa League with the Blues, as well as three League Cups.

Off the pitch, John was accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand - the brother of former England star Rio Ferdinand - in 2011, but he was found not guilty by Westminster magistrates.

However, following a hearing, he was fined £220,000 by the Football Association and received a four-match ban.

Talk of a film about John's life comes after David and Wayne's respective documentaries 'Beckham' and 'Rooney' were, this week, placed on the National Television Awards long list for the Authored Documentary prize.