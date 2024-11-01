Amelia Lily is engaged to Eddie McQueen.

Amelia Lily is engaged to Eddie McQueen

The 30-year-old signer - who shot to fame as a contestant on the eighth series of 'The X Factor' in 2011 - took to social media on Thursday (31.10.24) evening to reveal that she is to marry the son of late Scottish footballer Gordon McQueen.

Alongside a snap of herself and her significant other as she flashed her ring, she said: "MRS MCQUEEN TO BE!"

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow famous faces, including one from 'Geordie Shore' legend Vicky Pattison, who recently tied the knot herself with longterm partner Ercan Ramadan.

She wrote: "Congratulations gorgeous girl."

Amelia's older brother is performer Lewis Bradley - who came third on the BBC's 2007 talent show 'Any Dream Will Do' and after losing out on the title role of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' went on to start in West End hit 'Wicked' - and he was also thrilled at the news.

He wrote: "Eeeeeee darl!!! So happy for you both! Perfect match."

Amelia's sister-in-law to be Hayley McQueen, who is known as a Sky Sports News presenter. welcomed the reality star to the family upon hearing of the engagement.

She wrote: "Can’t tell you how excited we all are. Welcome to the family! The best news ever xx"

Lily was eliminated from the initial week of the live finals of 'The X Factor', but in a first for the programme, she was voted back in by the viewing public as a replacement for Frankie Cocozza, who had been removed after breaking competition rules.

After reaching the final and finishing in third place behind Marcus Collins and Little Mix, she scored a hit single with 'You Bring Me Joy' and then joined the cast of 'Geordie Shore' in 2020.