Nathan Henry has confirmed that a new series of Geordie Shore is on the way.

The 33-year-old star has appeared on the MTV reality show for almost a decade and despite recent reports that the programme had been axed, he has now insisted that this is not the case.

He told The Daily Star's HotTV Column: "Another series is happening. I think everyone who did the most recent series will be back for it along with some others.

"It would be nice if we could have every single person back for it. There are rumours that the

show is finishing every f****** year. There was a story saying the show had been axed and then we did a reunion.

The former 'Celebs Go Dating' star claimed that there are always "rumours" that the series is coming to an end, but insisted that it will remain in production as long as it remains a lucrative entity for the broadcaster.

He added: "Then it was rumoured again, then we did another reunion. Then it was said again and then we did a series in Thailand. As long as it remains MTV's highest-grossing show, there is no reason to stop what we're doing."

'Geordie Shore' follows the lives of a handful of people living in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and 25 series have been produced since it first aired in 2011.

The programme made stars out of the original cast members such as Vicky Pattison - who went on to win 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' before enjoying a stint as a 'Loose Women' panellist - and former 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner Charlotte Crosby.

As of 2025, Nathan is the second longest-serving cast member of the series with almost 150 appearances, just behind Chloe Ferry, who joined the programme at the same time as him.