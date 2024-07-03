Oliver Farnworth has joined 'Emmerdale' as the newest member of the Sugden family.

The former 'Coronation Street' actor - who played Andy Carver on the cobbles - will take on the role of John Sugden on the ITV soap, and his character is expected to shake things up for Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), the clan's only remaining member.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has such a rich history, and the Sugden family is integral to that.

"I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life and working with such a talented and dedicated team."

The Sugden family was at the heart of the soap when it first launched in 1972, and it's yet to be revealed exactly how John fits into their story, or what his relation is to Victoria.

She has been left as the sole member of the clan in recent years, with adoptive niece Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) focused on her Dingle roots, while her father Andy (Kelvin Fletcher) went on the run eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Victoria's half brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) is in prison for murder, and their stepmother Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) made the move to Portgual three years ago.

Away from the Sugdens, John is also expected to become a love interest for another unsuspecting villager, with plenty to come after his arrival.

Elsewhere, Oliver has also appeared in 'Hollyoaks', and enjoyed success on stage in 'The Girl on the Train'.

'Emmerdale' producer Laura Shaw said: "We are thrilled to have an actor with Oliver's talent and presence join the Emmerdale family.

"The Sugdens have always been central to Emmerdale, and introducing a new member opens up exciting possibilities for future storylines.

"Mysterious John's arrival will no doubt create a stir in the village for Victoria and the wider community."