Frank Skinner and David Baddiel are set to reunite for Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer

The comedy duo burst onto the box in the 1990’s with hit shows like ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Baddiel And Skinner Unplanned’, and now the pair will be sharing a sofa for the first time in nearly 20 years for the beloved Channel 4 programme.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, 67-year-old Frank said: “It is an amazing 'cause and Dave and me, back on a sofa, seems a better deal than cycling up K2, carrying a fridge to Istanbul or any of that sweaty stuff people do for charity.”

David added he was a “big fan” of the show, and felt it was worth “slumping in front of the screen with [his] old friend” in order to raise money for the charity.

The 60-year-old comedian said: “I’m a big fan of ‘Gogglebox’, Stand Up To Cancer, and Frank Skinner, so this wasn’t a difficult yes.

“If we can raise awareness and cash to fight this terrible disease, it’s worth the huge effort of slumping in front of the screen with my old friend.”

The pair first met at the Jongluers comedy club in 1990, and eventually cemented their friendship two years later when they shared a flat in Edinburgh.

Now, the duo only live 15 doors away from one another.

Frank recounted: “I’ve been watching TV with David Baddiel for about 30 years.

“The only TV I refused to watch with him was stuff featuring me. He never laughed enough.”

‘Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer’ will air on Channel 4 and will be available for streaming at 9pm this Friday (25.10.24).

After ‘Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned’ ended in 2005, the comedy duo went their separate ways, though both previously admitted they wanted to bring back the chat show.

During a separate interview with the outlet, David said: “The great thing about it was, even though it was very frightening, there was little work involved.

“We just turned up and just did it. And I loved the fact you could go anywhere with it.

“The first two series were live, the last three were edited. We could do it online or on cable.

“Me and Frank have talked about it. It would be a laugh. He lives on my road, it's great.”