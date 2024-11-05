Freddie Flintoff is set to reveal all about his ‘Top Gear’ horror crash.

Freddie Flintoff will tell all about his horror crash in a Disney documentary

The TV presenter, 46 - who sustained serious facial injuries and broken ribs while filming the BBC show - has given award-winning director John Dower, 62, exclusive access to film his recovery for Disney+.

Produced by South Shore, the untitled documentary will also explore the national sporting hero’s incredible life and cricketing career – which saw him win two Ashes series with England.

It comes as the former country cricket captain has steadily been returning to screens, and he recently inked an agreement to host a reboot of the iconic ITV game show ‘Bullseye’ at Christmas.

The star sustained life-changing injuries after crashing a car while filming ‘Top Gear’ at Dunsfold Aerodrome, in Surrey, in December 2022.

It led to him stepping back from the show – which has now been suspended for the “foreseeable future” by the corporation.

The incident happened midway through the filming of ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’, which showed footage of the all-rounder a week-and-a-half afterwards.

He said in the clip: “[I] genuinely should not be here after what happened.

“This is going to be a long road back and I have only just started and I am struggling already.

“Got to look at the positive side, I'm still here, I've got another chance. I've got a go at it ... a second go.”

The BBC is said to have agreed a financial settlement with Freddie, worth a reported £9 million, The Sun reported.

He returned to the cricketing world as part of the England coaching staff, and was Head Coach of Northern Superchargers men’s team in The Hundred.