Gary Barlow is to front a new show about wine for ITV1

The 53-year-old pop star launched his eponymous wine business in late 2021 and will now be joined by the likes of 'This Morning' host Ben Shephard and singer Mica Paris on his new viticulture programme 'Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa' for ITV.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "I just wanted to approach this as someone who is trying to learn about it all. And hopefully we show the audience that they don’t need to feel too daunted by wine."

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Take That star had chosen to do a show in South Africa because he is a "huge fan" of the region and had been there several times.

A source said: "He’s a huge fan of South Africa and has been there on several occasions previously, so it was a natural choice as a destination for his first travelogue.

“And, of course, because it is one of the world’s biggest producers of fine wines, he will be in his absolute element delivering this show.”

The programme is created by the same company that produced chef Ainsley Harriott’s ‘Taste of Malta’, set to air on ITV later this year.

On top of his wine range, Gary is also a property developer.

A source previously said: “Gary is no stranger to trying out new business ventures and flipping properties is his latest one.

“He has opened a company and the plan is to buy houses and then sell them on for a profit.

“It’s a shrewd business idea and a number of big name stars do this, including Courteney Cox, Sharon Osbourne and Daniel Radcliffe.”

Gary set up his property business with expert specialist Geoff Egan, and also has management company San Remo Live Publishing, established in 2007