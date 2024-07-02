Gemma Collins has "such a bond" with her stepson.

Gemma Collins has opened up about the special relationship she has with her stepson Tristan

The 43-year-old reality TV star became a stepmother to her 49-year-old fiancé Rami Hawash's son Tristan, six, after they rekindled their romance three years ago, and she has now opened up about the special connection the pair share.

Speaking to New! magazine, she said: "Tristan has been in my life since he was three, and he's nearly seven now. Since day one, it’s been so easy to love him.

"We've got such a bond, like he's my [biological] child anyway."

Gemma got engaged to Rami for the second time in 2021, and the couple are eyeing a date in 2026 to tie the knot because it's the year the groom-to-be will turn 50.

Looking ahead to the nuptials, the former 'TOWIE' star revealed she wants to say "I do" in an "earthy" setting.

She said: "If I get married, I'll get married in the woods. I want it to be earthy."

In her public life, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant is best-known by her nickname 'The GC', though insisted the persona is simply a brand and not reflective of who Gemma the real person is.

She explained: "The GC is very much the business, and there's a whole series of events that happen before she appears – there's make-up, the big hair, the whole performance. People call me GC and I'm like, 'My name's Gemma, not The GC.'

"As Gemma, I'm all about my garden, growing my vegetables, [and] walking the dog. I'm a very homely, earthy person."