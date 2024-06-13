Gemma Collins has been dealing with "a lot of stress" recently after multiple family deaths, and she was told her mother "could die".

Gemma Collins dealing with 'a lot of stress' after family deaths and her mum's health scare

The former 'TOWIE' star was left devastated when doctors said her mum, Joan Collins, would not be resuscitated if she went into cardiac arrest.

Fortunately, Gemma's mum is now doing "amazing", but Gemma has had other tough times, including the "shock" passing of her fiance Rami Hawash's dad.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I've had a lot of stress the last couple of weeks.

"My mum was suddenly taken into hospital and I was told she could die.

"They would not resuscitate her if she went into cardiac arrest.

"So imagine that, you know, I'm in the hospital having been out for dinner the day before, and then the next day I'm like, 'Wow', so that was a massive shock.

"Rami's father passed away, which was also a massive shock."

Another family death occurred when Gemma's chicken died, and she had a further pet problem when her dog was bitten.

She added: "Then someone bit my dog and then my chicken died.

"It's a lot to deal with for one person in a week.

"And you know, I still have to go to work."

Last month, Gemma revealed she was told to "prepare for the worst" a week prior, when her mother stopped breathing and was admitted to intensive care.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time: "So last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breaking and I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst and would I like to resuscitate her.

"It's been extremely tough but she is stable now and hopefully she will be much better soon."