Gemma Collins has made a 'shocking' discovery about her family

The 43-year-old reality TV star - who is also known as The GC - has been delving into her family's history for the long running BBC show and she was surprised by her findings in the "emotional" upcoming episode.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "Gemma has been filming an episode for the new series and it has been an emotional experience for her.

"There have been a lot of discoveries that have been really shocking.

"Viewers are going to get to see a different side to Gemma on the series."

The new series - which is set to air on BBC One later this year - is set to feature an all-star lineup.

As well as the former 'TOWIE' star, bosses have also lined up 'Line of Duty' actress Vicky McClure, 'Top Gear' presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer Olly Murs, Spice Girls legend Melanie C, 'Strictly Come Dancing' winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Simon Young, the BBC's head of history, said: "I'm so grateful to all the celebrities who have shared their family histories."

Gemma rose to fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' from 2011 to 2019, but she previously argued that there are no longer any "stars" on the show and it isn't as entertaining as it used to be.

Gemma - who left 'TOWIE' in 2019 - moaned to the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I watched it the other night and I’ll never get those minutes of my life back. What’s happened?

“There were about two scenes in it. Chloe Brockett was good, and the new girl Elma [Pazar] but the rest of them were terrible.

“There’s no stars there, darling – we were stars.”

And the 'Diva Forever' star insisted there is no chance of her returning to the programme because it is "toxic".

She added: “Being in those toxic arguing environments... it’s a load of c***.”