Gemma Collins wants a "woodland" wedding when she ties the knot with her fiance Rami Hawash.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star got engaged to Rami in February after he proposed on a beach during a holiday in the Maldives, and Gemma is now thinking ahead to her big day and she wants to be surrounded by nature when she walks down the aisle.

She told OK! magazine: "If I get married, I’ll get married in the woods, I want it to be earthy ... There’s going to be lots of laughter and tears."

Gemma previously told the publication she hopes to have three ceremonies with the first taking place in the UK with the second in a location abroad and followed by a third for just close friends and family.

She explained: "I think we’re actually going to have three weddings. The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family."

Gemma also revealed they are hoping to tie the knot in 2026 as it's the year Rami will turn 50 and she wants it to be a "winter wedding".

She added: "We’re not going to do it until 2026 and it’ll likely be a winter wedding. Rami turns 50 that year too, so it’ll be a huge celebration. I spoke to an astrologer and they said that is the luckiest year to get married ... "

She said of her wedding dress plans: "I would love something similar to the lace one Lady Gaga wore in 'House Of Gucci' ... I might even go back to my roots and wear something really Essex-like and over the top.

"At the moment I’m thinking something Italian-themed, then a 'wow' one with a huge train. I might even recreate Victoria Beckham’s wedding moment with the tiara, I loved that."