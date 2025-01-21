Vicky Pattison is releasing an explicit deepfake video of herself as part of a Channel 4 documentary.

The 37-year-old reality star is set to direct, produce and distribute the video, and she will use artificial intelligence (AI) to superimpose her own face onto the performer as she looks to explore the devastating impact deepfake pornography has on women and girls in 'Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape'.

She said in a statement: "As part of the documentary, I have made the challenging decision to release my own deepfake sex tape online, which I directed and produced with actors to ensure the process was fully consensual from start to finish.

“I wrestled with this decision for a long time, mulling over the permanence of it, and ultimately coming to accept the fact that this content may live online forever.

"Whilst I know this doesn’t compare to the distress and horror actual victims feel when they discover this content of themselves, I hope it will give some insight into what they go through."

The former 'Geordie Shore' star is "hugely passionate about women's issues", and she noted she has become "increasingly disturbed by how prevalent the problem of deepfake porn is becoming".

She continued: “I want this documentary to bring attention to the imbalance of power and encourage society, lawmakers and tech companies to provide stronger protections and support for those who are affected.

“My goal is to foster empathy and drive action, and to contribute to a larger movement for justice and change, so victims feel supported, understood and empowered to reclaim their voices and control.”

In the hour-long documentary, Vicki will meet women who have suffered with image-based abuse, including Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman, as well as those not in the public eye.

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4, added: “Depressingly, almost every day we hear about women being abused in different ways and it’s a priority for me as a commissioner to try to expose and address issues around women and violence, and to explore what can be done.”

'Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape' will air on Tuesday 2 at 10pm on Channel 4.