A thug nabbed Georgia Harrison's back car wheel while she was at the gym.

Georgia Harrison shared she was the subject of a theft on Thursday (30.01.25)

The 30-year-old reality star was left in shock when she found the spare wheel had been yanked off from her new green Land Rover Defender - which was parked "in the side road" after her "lovely" gym session at the David Lloyd leisure club, in Chigwell, Essex, on Thursday (30.01.25).

Georgia - who has now pleaded to her 1.3 million Instagram followers to give advice on how she can prevent going through the ordeal again - wrote on the platform's Stories feature: "[I came] out for a lovely gym session at the David Lloyd [leisure club] in Chigwell to find someone had stolen my wheel off the back of my new car.

"I was parked in the side road, not the main car park, but I'm just worried is this a common thing with these cars?

"[It was] literally in broad daylight ... "

Two hours after her post, she added a new slide to her story where she said it "happens quite often ...".

The 'Love Island' series three contestant was mugged for her bright pink Gucci bag that had "Guccify" written all over it outside the Nessa Soho restaurant, in London, last August.

She said it had "so much in it that I care about".

Georgia wrote on Instagram at the time: "If anyone saw anything please let me know as it's a very noticeable bag but the CCTV couldn't pick it up there was an irreplaceable necklace in there so if you were involved just return it ...

"If anyone hears of anyone trying to sell this just know it's mine.

"My passport was in there too and I'm flying next Friday [to Ibiza].

"Am I going to be able to get a replacement on Monday as it's only giving me options for a 1 week fast track?"

A few weeks later while on a girls' trip holiday, with the likes of 'The Only Way is Essex' star Nicole Bass and 'Getting Filthy Rich' presenter Olivia Attwood, 33, had her phone stolen.

Nicole, 33, captioned an image of a downcast Georgia on Instagram: "To anyone who cares @georgialouiseharrison has no phone for the second time this week.

"She's been taken down."

Nicole added: "First her Gucci bag now her phone, poor cow."