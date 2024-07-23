'Love Island' fans have been left furious as Monday night's (22.07.24) episode is missing from ITVX.

Love Island fans have been left furious as Monday's episode, featuring Joey Essex, went missing from ITVX

Viewers hoping to tune into the first episode of the week took to social media to moan after they logged onto the service only to find Sunday's episode was listed as the latest one.

Some Love Island fans have blasted ITVX as "useless", and one questioned ITV's "abysmal customer relations", after no reason was given for the missing episode on the site.

A fan posted on X: "Aye listen @ITVX you have had more than enough time to add tonights love island episode, don’t get me mad today (sic)"

One viewer wrote: "@ITVX @ITVXhelp @LoveIsland why is last nights episode still not up? Maybe update people why… abysmal customer relations (sic)"

Another supporter penned: "@ITVX is so useless sometime, how have I still not seen last nights love island episode yet (sic)"

One posted: "Fairly shocking that I’m actually paying for @ITVX and I can’t watch last nights #loveisland (sic)"

By mid-morning on Tuesday (23.07.24), the episode still wasn't available on ITVX, and the service's X account hadn't posted about the missing ep.

Those fortunate to have watched Monday night's episode at the time will have seen the Islanders' parents head into the villa, for what is typically an emotional episode.

It featured Joey Essex's sister, his former 'TOWIE' co-star Frankie Essex, and Joey's nan.

His partner Jessy Potts was joined by her mum Julie and dad Matthew.

However, Julie warned Joey: "One little thing for me ... If you've had some kind of relationship with somebody in the past, just show them a bit of respect afterwards. I think Grace needs a little bit of that.

"That's just my feelings that you need to give her a little bit of kindness."

'Love Island' returns tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.