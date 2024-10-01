‘Love Island’ winners Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube have split up.

Love Island winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan announce split

The pair - who won the 11th season of the ITV2 dating competition this summer after getting together in Casa Amor on Day 40 - have called it quits after two months.

Announcing the news via her Instagram Story, Mimii wrote: "Hi everyone, I know that a lot of you have been wondering about Josh and I and why we haven't been making appearances. The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa, but unfortunately, things aren't going to work out between us right now.

"I know it's a big disappointment for a lot of you as it is for me too, your support for us hasn't gone unnoticed and I will forever be grateful for it, you guys are the reason we made it to this point. God bless you all."

The 24-year-old mental health nurse and the 29-year-old semi-pro footballer are not the only duo from the Maya Jama-fronted reality series to call time on their union of late.

Surprise contestant and reality TV veteran Joey Essex, 34 - who shot to fame on the ITVBe reality show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ in 2011 - and Jessy Potts, 25, also recently split up.

Joey wrote on his Instagram: “Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship, but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future.”

Jessy added: “I appreciate the Love Island experience I had with Joey. We tried to make it work, but it wasn’t to be. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead.”