Gino D'Acampo will be drunk before noon on Christmas Day

The 46-year-old TV chef - who has been married to Jessica Stellina Morrison and has Luciano, 22 Rocco, 19, and 10-year-old Mia with her - tends to spend the festive period in Sardinia where he favours "pork and fish" but doesn't do too much in terms of alcoholic drinks because he has normally had too much before the end of the morning.

He told this year's festive edition of Woman magazine: "I love a negroni, but I don’t do anything special with drinks at Christmas because, by the time it is 11:30 in the morning, I’m already p****d – so you can give me pretty much whatever you want!"

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' winner also revealed that he has made a tradition out of banning all mobile phones on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because he wants to make sure he can spend as much time with his family as possible.

He said: "For the past 10 years, we have banned mobile phones on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We usually switch them off and don’t turn them on unless it is an emergency. It means you get to spend more time together, in the moment, and you don’t get distracted. I think everyone should switch off and enjoy the day as a family.

"We also all go for a walk on the beach with the dogs and play lots of games outside, but we don’t go in the sea – it’s b****y freezing! Sometimes we even do a mini barbecue on the beach.

But the 'This Morning' star will not be making any resolutions for 2025 because he doesn't really believe in them.

He said: " I think they’re b******s. Nobody ever sticks with them and I believe that I live a very well-balanced, perfect life. If anything, I get worse than the year before!"