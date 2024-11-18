Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has signed up for the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special.

The 36-year-old sprinter has appeared as Nitro on the BBC revival of 'Gladiators' since it was brought back at the start of 2024 but will now be rounding off the year by competing in the festive edition of the Latin and ballroom series.

He said: "'Strictly'...are you ready?! Nitro’s blasting onto the Ballroom floor this Christmas! I’m swapping my trainers for dancing shoes, and trust me, I’m bringing the power, the energy and the moves! This December I'm gonna light up that dancefloor and crank the Christmas spirit all the way up. Let’s do this!"

The sports star is the fourth famous face to be announced for the Christmas special and follows on from reality TV personality Vogue Williams, former 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' contestant Tayce and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

Ahead of her dancefloor debut, Vogue said: "I’m so excited to join the Strictly family! Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best! I’m loving it so far, bring on the Ballroom floor."

The pre-recorded episode - which airs on December 25 - will see each of the six couples perform a festive-themed routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting studio audience.

The remaining Christmas lineup will be announced on 'Strictly: It Takes Two' in due course.

Last year, celebrities such as television presenter Dan Snow, Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent all competed for the festive version of the Glitterball Trophy, but in the end, it was 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick and his professional partner Nancy Xu who reigned supreme.

'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas' special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day