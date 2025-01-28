Montell Douglas “dropped two dress sizes” after shedding “over a stone” on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The 'Gladiators' star - whose nickname is Fire - was paired with Johannes Radebe on the hit BBC One reality show and finished in sixth place, and while she didn't win the coveted Glitterball Trophy, she has been left with a "whole new wardrobe".

She told Heat magazine: "I'm a size eight now, I haven't been that in years. And I was a high 12 when I came into the show.

"It's a massive difference."

As well as putting new clothes in her wardrobe, she confessed that her African-inspired Couples' Choice-inspired outfit will be added to the collection after she pinched it off the set.

The 39-year-old Olympic bobsleigh athlete revealed: "Don't tell anyone, but I took loads of stuff. I took my Couples' Choice costume, which I'm hoping to rock at Carnival this year.

"It's really special, and I will probably frame it eventually. That outfit represents more than just acquiring the skill and developing a friendship, we were representing where we come from.

"And I know how special it was for all my family to see that on 'Strictly.' "

Montell is currently dancing across the country with the 'Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour', and although she is enjoying herself, she misses Johannes.

Asked about how she feels to not be dancing with the 37-year-old pro, the star - who has been partnered up with Kai Widdrington - said: "I'm still in mourning. It is a very weird transition, but what I've tried to focus on is having a completely different connection with another amazing human being.

"JoJo's a Latin dancer, spicy and sassy, and Kai does classic ballroom with an amazing flare, so I'm getting the best of both worlds.

"I'm a spoiled girl - it's a massive privilege."

Now, Montell is hoping another 'Gladiators' star will take to the dancefloor soon - particularly Toby "Phantom" Olubi.

She said: "He loves to dance. He's got great rhythm. He'd be perfect for the show.

"He is beautiful for starters. Every time I post a picture with him in it, my DMs explode. Everyone wants to be set up with him.

"I mean, he's 6ft, 6in, ripped and has an athlete mindset - I guarantee he'd have women voting for him!"