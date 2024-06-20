New 'Love Island' bombshell Matilda Draper has set her sights on getting to know Joey Essex, Wil Anderson, and Sean Stone.

The 24-year-old recruitment consultant arrived in the villa on Wednesday night's (19.06.24) episode, alongside fellow bombshell Konnor Ewudzi.

She said: "Sean seems so kind and has a lovely heart, I think he’s really beautiful too, he’s my number one.

"Wil is fit but I can’t work him out yet.

"Joey is also very good looking but I don’t know if he’s a bit of me.

"I want someone with a kind heart, funny and confident. Looks wise, I like tan, good teeth and muscles."

Following her arrival in the villa, Matilda shouted up to fellow Islander Ronnie Vint: "Ronnie boy!"

Ronnie was stood on a balcony, but he didn't appear to recognise her at first, saying: "I don't know her ... I swear I don't know her ..."

He then said: "Oh my god, I do know her. My pal was seeing her for months."

Konnor, a 28-year-old barber, has set his sights on three girls who seem to be in fairly strong couples, in Grace Jackson - who is coupled up with Joey - Nicole Samuel, who is with Ciaran Davies, and Wil's partner Uma Jammeh.

He said: "Grace is a very pretty girl. Uma has a cool vibe and Nicole seems really bubbly.

"I am ready to find somebody. I’ve been in a couple of relationships and now feels like the right time as I have learnt from past relationships. I’ll be able to pick out the red flags now.

"I’ve got a different look and style to a lot of people. I’m an ex-holiday rep so I like to engage with people and I’m full of energy."

'Love Island' returns at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX, and on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.