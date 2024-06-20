Jake Quickenden has called for Samantha Kenny to return to 'Love Island'.

Jake Quickenden has called for Samantha Kenny to return to Love Island

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star would like to see the 26-year-old make-up artist make a shock comeback during the Casa Amor stage of the ITV2 dating show.

Jake wrote on Instagram: "Bring Samantha back for Casa Amor she was a great person in there!! Gutted for her (sic)"

Samantha was dumped from the show earlier this week after she was left single when her then-partner Joey Essex was stolen by bombshell Grace Jackson, who is also an ex of the 'TOWIE'.

Joey smooched Grace on several occasions while still coupled up with Samantha, and her departure from the programme led to a backlash on social media.

One viewer wrote: "pretending he bothered, hope he never on tv again (sic)"

But Jake insisted: "Let’s remember it’s only a tv show! (sic)"

Samantha admitted this week she was "devastated" to have departed the villa.

She said: "Obviously I am devastated to leave all of the girls behind but I am very excited now to see what my future holds and look forward to seeing what is next.

"I was true to myself and didn't feel like it was a waste of my time because I followed what I felt was right for me. When it comes to Joey, I think if I knew what I know now, I perhaps would have done things differently."

Samantha now wishes she had got to know Ronnie Vint better.

She added: "Ronnie’s more my type than Joey was, but I feel like Ronnie didn’t pursue anything with me because he didn’t want to go up against Joey."